PDM set to stage final power show in Lahore

Lahore: Despite the Pakistan government's ban on holding public rallies in the wake of the unabated Covid-19 pandemic, the PDM opposition alliance is all set to stage its final power show in Lahore on Sunday.

The power show, dubbed as 'first phase' of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's anti-government campaign, will take place at the city's Minar-i-Pakistan, reports The Express Tribune.

The alliance is expected to announce the second phase of its campaign at today's rally, which will be addressed by its convener and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, among other opposition leaders.

Sunday's rally comes despite PDM leaders being issued security threat alerts as well as being requested by the federal government to not hold public gatherings as the country was amidst an intensifying second wave of the pandemic.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar warned the opposition of necessary action being taken if laws were violated.

Crowds of PDM supporters started gathering at the historic venue since Saturday night night, while many coming in from other cities had begun assembling at the various interchanges leading to Lahore early Sunday morning, said The Express Tribune report.

Sunday's rally comes five days after the PDM announced on December 8 that all parliamentarians belonging to its constituent parties would submit their resignations from the national and provincial assemblies December 31 in a last-ditch attempt against the incumbent Imran Khan-led government.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also announced that by-elections would be held if the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the opposition lawmakers from the lower house of parliament.

The PDM has been holding public rallies across Pakistan without permission from district authorities to hold them in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation.

The five earlier PDM rallies were held on October 16 in Gujranwala, October 19 in Karachi, October 25 in Quetta, November 22 in Peshawar and November 30 in Multan.

