Shillong: Meghalaya's chief minister, Conrad K. Sangma, said on Wednesday that his National People's Party (NPP) will unite with the People's Democratic Front (PDF) on May 6.

The merger will raise the NPP's strength in the Meghalaya Assembly from two to twenty-eight of the 60 seats available.

After the untimely passing of UDP candidate and former minister Horju Donkupar Roy on February 27, a by-election for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was scheduled for May 10.—Inputs from Agencies