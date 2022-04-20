PCS Is One Of The Best Official Cadres In The Country: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has urged the officials of the Provincial Civil Services(PCS) to dedicate themselves more in the development of the state as they are one of the best in the country. "In UP, there was a time when District Magistrates from PCS cadre were more than the IAS. You are very efficient and dedicated," he said. Addressing the inaugural two days annual general meeting of the PCS Association here at the Lok Bhawan, the office of the CM, Mr Yadav said that ," Officials have cooperated his government and the development work seen were the dedication of their efforts." " If we get another chance then your contribution would be required the most to accelerate their development of the state," the CM stated. He commented that the government was thankful to the PCS cadre for their effort in distributing the foodgrains in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region early this year. Mentioning about the Lucknow- Agra Expressway, the CM admitted that the expressway was constructed in a record time only due to the efforts of the officials only, who made a smooth acquisition of the lands. However, in a lighter vein, the CM said that it was unfortunate that the Association was holding its conference after a gap of nine years. " IAS and IPS associations hold their annual conferences every year. We also play cricket match with the IAS officers and win. But this time as the elections are near, hence we have decided not to play cricket match as it could send a wrong message as every time, we have won the match,"he stated. The CM made it clear that the demands raised by the Association officials would be duly considered and whatever is required would be done. Among the prominent demands of the PCS, Associations were reduction of time period for promotion of the cadre officers to IAS, special accident compensation fund and the salary of the SDM should be more than Tehsildars. Tomorrow, the concluding session of the conference would be addressed by governor Ram Naik while the Association will also elect its near office bearer before the end of the meet. The PCS cadre which has over 1200 members held its last annual general meeting in 2007 when Mayawati took over the CM. But there after no CM gave any time to the Association to hold their conference even though groupism within the cadre also deteriorated the cadre unity. Akhilesh too did not gave his nod to the annual conference of the PCS during the past four years, but as the elections were near, hence this time, the CM gave his permission. However, IAS and IPS Association,who also did not hold their annual meeting during BSP rule, started the same from 2012 after Samajwadi Party government came to power. UNI