PCC Condemns Manhandling Of Priyanka Gandhi By UP Policewoman

Puducherry: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Monday strongly condemned the mandhanding of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi by the UP Police a couple of days ago.

Ms Priyanka Vadra earlier said 'UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuri ji, a party activist. A policewoman strangulated & manhandled me', she added.

In a statement here, PCC president A Namasivayam said manhandling of Priyanka by the UP police without considering that she is a woman need to be condemned strongly.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh should be aware that time is not long for the people to bring an end to the "autocracy" and "suppression". The century old Congress will tackle the ploys of the "Communal " BJP and the true colour of the "divisive" BJP would be shown to the people soon, he added. UNI