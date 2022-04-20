PCB signs MoU with PITB for e-FOAS

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of e-Filling and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) at the cricket headquarters.

Wasim Khan and Azfar Manzoor signed the MoU on behalf of the PCB and PITB respectively after the latter fulfilled the PCB's requirements of providing a software that could improve day-to-day operations and also enhance the organisation's archiving capabilities, stated PCB in a media release.

PCB General Manager - IT, Junaid Babar Khan: "The PCB was searching for a solution for electronic approvals with tracking to avoid delays in approvals as well as the management of office files for a quick reference/retrieval of information pertaining to any official matter or approvals or history.

"The e-FOAS has been developed by PITB with rich tools to help the PCB in its day to day office operations. This will not only help saving time and cost but also bring efficiency, enhancement and control that how official approvals are processed and data is maintained plus help archiving the old data," he added.

PITB Chairman Azfar Maznoor said, "e-FOAS is a product of PITB and has been developed with the vision to fully automate the official disposal of work electronically which will result into better efficiency and will be a step towards paperless environment at PCB."

—IANS