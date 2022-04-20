PCB insists Pakistan will not play 'home' series in India

Karachi:�Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan today insisted that his country will not play its 'home' series in India and asked the BCCI to honour its commitment to play the proposed series in the UAE. "The BCCI must honour its commitment and play the series in the UAE," Khan told reporters after the PCB Board of Governors meeting in Lahore today. He said the discussions he had with his Indian counterpart Shashank Manohar regarding the planned bilateral series next month were discussed in detail in the meeting. "There is no justification behind asking Pakistan to play the series in India and there is no security issue involved if the two teams play in the UAE. This is the opinion of the BOG," he said. "India has held a leg of its IPL in Dubai and there is no security concerns in the UAE," the PCB chief stated. The stance of the PCB comes a day after the federal minister for interior Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan ruled out Pakistan going to India for the cricket series. It was also confirmed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the PCB chief not to take any decision on cricket ties with India without first getting his approval. Regarding Pakistan's participation in the ICC World T20 scheduled to take place in India early next year, Khan said, "Keeping in mind the security situation, we will have to seek necessary approvals from Pakistan government for the World T20." Khan though admitted that if the series with India did not go ahead then the PCB would face financial constraints but would not go bankrupt as feared by some people. It was also decided at the meeting that Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and middle-order batsman Younis Khan will serve as advisors to the PCB Chairman on cricket affairs. "As and when required, the two advisors may also be invited to BOG meetings in order to solicit their expert opinion," a PCB statement said.