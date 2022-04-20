PC Chacko Leaves Congress As In 1977

New Delhi (The Hawk): PC Chacko Leaves Congress as he did in 1977 after the Congress lost the then Parliament Elections. Now he has left the Congress again after erecting the first 9-star hotel in Kerala, many immovable properties in Kerala, Gulf, etc, + so many others in other places in the globe. Party insiders confide, he feared random enforcement, income tax etc raids on his undeclared properties, and so pre-empting that he resigned from the Congress thereby saving his skin from the ruling BJP. The latter of course will offer him Kerala CMship and will rope him in the BJP.

At the same time, it must be said categorically that if he stayed in the Congress, there wouldn't be any use of him in it as the party lost faith in him ever since he has been dabbling with Modi-Shah-Nadda. It is Chacko who instead of roping in Metro realtor Eeshwaran Sridharan into Congress packed him in to the BJP.

Chacko, famous as fiercely self-serving, self-botheted, controversy-hating in the Congress always has been wanting to hold high posts for him but have been denied to him, according to him, even though he has always held most important posts in the party.

Amid rumours of whether he will join BJP or his old party led by his former party Chief Sharad Pawar or AAP or CPI(M) in new Avataar, it is clear Chacko continues to be as untrustworthy as in 1977 when he left the Congress, Indira Gandhi after enjoying her emergency to the hilt.

Now he will establish AAP in Kerala. What else? Yes, he may join BJP as well. Or Congress again.