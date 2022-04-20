PayUmoney Seller app enables merchants to nail down challenges of currency demonetization

New Delhi: The recent demonetization of Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes have created operational challenges for all small merchants by restricting cash transactions.





In this scenario, PayUmoney Seller App has come to the aid of merchants, allowing them to start accepting payments immediately, without any loss of business opportunity.





"This PayUmoney Seller App is the only way that`s helping us and our business accept payments," said Amit Chauhan from BeyondBreadsIndia. "100 percent rise in transactions and no issues till now with PayUmoney Seller App," added Amit while giving it a rating of "9 out of 10."





Imran Khan from ZXMarkets, an online trading platform dealing in Forex, CFD, Commodities, Indices and Stocks, was also quick to note that the PayUmoney Seller App has been helpful for his business after the currency ban.





He observed an increase to 20 percent to 30 percent in the transaction, further giving PayUmoney Seller App a rating of 10 on 10.





"The PayUmoney Seller App makes it quick and convenient for the merchants to start accepting payments via digital mediums like credit or debit card and net-banking. We welcome new merchants to our platform, who are looking for means to sustain and scale-up their operations.





In the last week, this has resulted in a 250 percent increase in our app download and transaction volumes have gone up by 85 percent," said Head of SMB Business at PayU India, Pradeep Shekhawat.





ANI