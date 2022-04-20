Payal Ghosh opens up on weight woes and panic attacks

Mumbai: Payal Ghosh has opened up on experiencing panic attacks a couple of years ago and how the medicines led to weight gain. The actress has also shared how she successfully battled the situation, regained shape and feels much fitter now.

Sharing a throwback photo and a current one on Instagram, Payal wrote: "From here, pic 1 to here, pic 2 talking to you all about losing weight by choosing a healthy lifestyle. Two years ago, I weighed 72. As I was getting Panick attacks frequently so kept under anti-depressant that caused weight gain, also I was not able to exercise as I was scared that I would die if my heart beats go up."

The actress in her post, also revealed how she battled her fears and fought back to regain shape.

"After I started feeling well, I made a resolution to do whatever I needed to do in order to become healthy. I told my friends, I''m going to lose the weight. People wished me well, but I''m sure they had their doubts. I tried exercising for hours , did yoga, kick boxing etc but nothing worked, then I started dieting and only walk ... today is the 8th month and I''m 55 kg now.. wearing my old clothes which are sized small."

The "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" actress feels the ongoing lockdown is a great opportunity to workout and lose weight since we all are at home and have ample time in hand.

She shared: "I request you all to utilise this lockdown by eating healthy and exercising, those who want to lose weight, this is the right time.. love you all ... #stayhealthy #stayhome #stayhomesavelives #stayhomestaysafe."Payal is also utilising the quarantine time brooming her garden and taking care of plants which she feels is a "relaxing way to get in touch with nature".

