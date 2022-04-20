Pay attention to medical facilities than poll rallies, Raj CM tells PM

Jaipur: Citing the steep rise in Covid numbers and oxygen crisis hitting the nation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay due attention in making smooth medical arrangements rather than concentrating on his political rallies.

"India is one of the largest countries producing oxygen, medicine and vaccines. Yet deaths due to lack of oxygen and medicines here are unfortunate. There have never been deaths due to this in other countries of the world.

"I again appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the situation is getting worse. In view of the Ovid scare, he should concentrate on making smooth medical arrangements, while leaving aside the rallies in Bengal," Gehlot said.

"The sooner we fix our arrangements, the more lives of people can be saved. The Central government should ensure to provide medicines and oxygen to the patients and complete the vaccination work quickly," he added.

—IANS