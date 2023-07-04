Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pawar Power. It may look, even prove, to be tottering, rickety, turbulent but actually, it is not as evinced (see photo) by him in his "political home turf Baramati C/o Pune" where he continues to be a household name amid almost all in Baramati / Pune / Western Maharashtra --- it includes prosperous Baramati, Pune, other flourishing districts --- denizens of all hues. To his "fans", he is explaining how he has been "stabbed at the back of the MVD Government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, his duly elected government overthrown from backdoors by the BJP, it installing a new government in place of Uddhav by splitting his NCP...Never Mind, Sad Though, He Announces Formation Of A New NCP + Very Soon, Eknath Shinde Government Falling Like Nine Pins Or Deck Of Cards Blown. Then A New Masses-Supporting State Government In Mumbai's Nariman Point based Mantralaya. That Then Sharad Pawar In A New Avatar Just When Many Thought, His "End" Was Here...