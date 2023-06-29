Pawar has bowled his last 'googly' in Maharashtra politics: BJP leader Bawankule

Nagpur: On Thursday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule attacked NCP chairman Sharad Pawar on the events surrounding the brief 2019 government, calling the incident Pawar's final "googly" and claiming that none of Pawar's future plans will be successful.

Bawankule told a local TV station that Sharad Pawar made his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar a "scapegoat" when Ajit Pawar collaborated with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to establish a cabinet that lasted only 80 hours before collapsing.

At a dawn ceremony on November 23, 2019, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath of office as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. However, their administration did not survive long.—Inputs from Agencies