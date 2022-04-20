Pawan Kalyan's 'Pink' remake has no women on first-look poster

Chennai: The first-look poster of Pawan Kalyan''s much-awaited film "Vakeel Saab" was released yesterday. While fans, including the superstar''s actor nephews Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej, have heaped praises, film lovers seemed to think otherwise.

For the uninformed, "Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted.

Given that the central characters of the story are women and the plot speaks about women''s consent, many on social media cannot get over the fact that the first-look poster has totally done away with the female characters and solely features Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

The poster features Pawan Kalyan seated in a relaxed posture, holding a book in hand and wearing sunglasses.

Film lovers were quick to call out the Tollywood film industry for the misrepresentation, and some cinephiles even wondered if the film is set in a ''resort''.

Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.

"Vakeel Saab" will mark Pawan Kalyan''s return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.

