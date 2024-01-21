Pavalgarh Conservation Reserve Renamed As Sitavani Conservation Reserve

Dehradun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand has changed the name of Pavalgarh Conservation Reserve to Sitavani Conservation Reserve on the historic occasion of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday, the CMO official statement said.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Lord Ram has a connection with the Dev Bhoomi of Uttarakhand, hence, the name of Pawal Garh Conservation Reserve has now been changed to Sitavani," CMO said.

Sitavani Conservation Reserve houses the mythological temple of Mother Sita and Maha Rishi Valmiki Ashram, which is maintained by the Indian Archaeological Survey. The forest department provides a permit to go there. The Dhami government of Uttarakhand is the first government in the country to name a protected area.

This forest is spread over an area of 5824.76 hectares which is home to tigers, elephants, famous for birds and butterflies. A large number of tourists and pilgrims also go here. Many small children of Ram Nagar and surrounding areas had written a letter to Chief Minister Dhami demanding that this forest be declared Sitavani Conservation Reserve. Dhami said that many children and local people had written letters and requested about this, and respecting their sentiments, the government has taken this decision. —ANI