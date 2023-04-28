Pauri Tiger Attacks: One Of Three Big Cats Captured

Kotdwar: One of the three tigers suspected to be behind the killing of two elderly men in three days in Pauri district of Uttarakhand has been captured and moved to the Corbett Tiger Reserve rescue centre, an official said on Thursday.

Two men in their seventies were killed in tiger attacks on April 13 and 15 in Dalla and Simli villages of Pauri, causing a scare among the villagers. Cages were put up in the area and a search was launched for the big cats soon after the two killings.

One tiger was tranquillised 100 metres from Jui village on Wednesday, Forest Range Officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said.

It has been brought to the Corbett Tiger Reserve rescue centre for the time being and will be safely released into the forests after a few days, he said.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the other two tigers. —PTI