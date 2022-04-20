Paul Walker jokes to be snipped from Justin Bieber�s roast

The Comedy Central roast of singer Justin Bieber will not include jokes referring to late actor Paul Walker. A representative for the network has confirmed that jokes about the late actor will be cut from the upcoming TV broadcast, reports a portal. �Roasts often push the limits of good taste and we give the participants full reign to try things knowing we have to edit to shape the show. Sometimes the line is discovered by crossing it. The Paul Walker references will not be in the telecast,� the representative said in a statement. During the March 14 taping of the roast, Jeff Ross made a joke about Walker. ��Move b***h, get out of the way!� is what Paul Walker should�ve told that tree,� he said, referring to Ludacris� song �Move b***h�. �Too soon? Too fast? Too furious,� he added. Ludacris, Walker�s Fast and Furious co-star, who was also one of the roasters, was visibly offended by the joke, making a �cut� motion during the taping. Another roaster, Pete Davidson said: �Just this past year, Justin got arrested for drag racing. Unfortunately, it wasn�t with Paul Walker. What? He�s doing great! He�s got a movie coming out.� Even Bieber didn�t like the jokes about Walker. Asked after the taping if there was any joke that went too far, the pop star said he �didn�t particularly like the Paul Walker jokes