Patna: NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes country-made pistols

Patna (Bihar): Patna zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau along with the police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 710 grams of Morphine along with two country-made pistols, the NCB officials informed on Friday.

Four live rounds were also recovered from their possession.



According to a statement issued by the officials of NCB, the accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar, Munna Ravidas and Raju Prasad.

"Acting on information's received from various sources and further working and corroborating/verifying them on the ground for more than two months, on June 3, intensive operations by NCB Patna Zonal Unit and Patna Police lead to seizure of 710 grams of Morphine along with 2 country-made pistols, 4 live rounds. 3 persons have been arrested through operation jointly conducted along with Patna Police, which continued for more than 18 hours," the statement read.

The NCB Patna unit further informed that an active cooperation was received in the operation from Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

A case has been registered against arrested persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Further investigations in the case are underway especially regarding the network linkages with other anti-state activities including the money laundering aspect. (ANI)