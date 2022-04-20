Patna police search for woman who offers bikes on rent for crimes

Patna: The Patna police have launched a manhunt to nab a woman who offers a 'bike on rent' service to criminals.

The matter came to light after a man was nabbed with a stolen LPG cylinder under the jurisdiction of Patrakar Nagar police station.

"During investigation, the accused Amar Kumar disclosed that he had taken a bike on rent from a woman named Pushpa Kumari, who is popular as 'didi' among the local criminals, to execute the crime.



"She charges Rs 300 as rent for a bike per day and also takes a share from the stolen items," said a senior police official of Patrakar Nagar police station.

"We have the CCTV footage of the woman and efforts are on to trace her," he said.

"Amar revealed that the woman used to stay in hotels in Patna and did not meet the criminals directly. She has a fleet of 6 to 7 high speed bikes which are offered on rent to the criminals," the official added.

—IANS



