Patna HC orders CID probe in Munger firing

Patna: Patna High Court directed the Bihar government for court monitored CID investigation in the Munger firing case that claimed one life during Goddess Durga idol immersion in September last year.

The court, on Wednesday, further directed the home department of the Bihar government to transfer current SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon and SHO of concerned Kotwali police station of Munger with immediate effect.

The fresh directions of the court can be seen as a big concern for the then SP of Munger Lipi Singh and his father RCP Singh, who is the national president of the ruling Janata Dal (United).

Alakh Alok Srivastava, the prosecution lawyer of this case said that Amar Nath Poddar, the father of deceased Anurag Poddar (18), had filed a criminal writ petition in Patna High Court on January 6 after the Bihar police did not make any headway in four months.

"While hearing of that writ petition, Justice Rajiv Ranjan Prasad has given the two important decisions on Wednesday," Srivastava said.

The court has slammed the Bihar government for making a mockery of investigation in this case. Following the directions of the court, the CID has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DSP Pramod Kumar Rai. The CID has been also directed to probe this case in a time bound manner and submit a report before court in one month.

