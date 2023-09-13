    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Patna HC imposes Rs 20K fine on Bihar education department’s additional chief Secy

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Patna: The Patna High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on K.K. Pathak, the additional chief secretary of the education department, in a case of contempt of court.

    The matter was related to the recruitment of contractual teachers in the state. The case was filed by a job aspirant, Sangeeta Kumari, and the high court gave the decision on September 9.

    Kundan Kumar, the lawyer of the petitioner, claimed that the education department had been partial during the recruitment of contractual teachers. As a result, his candidate was not selected for the job.

    "After that recruitment in 2020, the education department had not taken any decision on further recruitment of contractual teachers. When the petitioner filed a case in the high court, it had directed the education department to file the reply within two months. The education department failed to reply on it,” Kumar said.

    “As a result, the double bench of Justice P.B. Bajanthri and Justice Arun Kumar Jha believed that it is a case of contempt and hence imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the additional chief secretary of the education department,” Kumar said.

    —IANS

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Patna High Court Contempt Of Court Education Department Recruitment Contractual Teachers Job Aspirant Legal Case
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in