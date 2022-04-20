Patients Of Mucor Mycosis To Be Treated At Rifleman Jaswant Singh Covid Care Center At IDPL, Rishikesh Also

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now patients of Mucor mycosis will also be treated at 'Rifleman Jaswant Singh covid Care Center'at IDPL. For this, two wards of 100-100 beds have been reserved here. The admission process of Mucor patients arriving at the center has been started.





This decision has been taken keeping in view the increasing number of mucor patients. It is noteworthy that till now only corona infected patients were admitted here. This covid Care Center inaugurated by the Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat on 26 May.





Proffessor Ravikant Director AIIMS Rishikesh said about this that AIIMS has a team of highly experienced doctors and sufficient quantity of medicines to treat the patients of Mucor mycosis. In view of the pandemic, the first priority of AIIMS is to treat the patient of covid and Mucor Micosis in AIIMS and Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat COVID Care Center in IDPL. doctors of AIIMS is working round the clock to serve the patients.





Dr. Madhur Uniyal trauma surgeon of AIIMS Rishikesh and in-charge of 'Rifleman Jaswant Singh covid Care Center' informed that arrangements have been made for immediate admission of patients of Mucor mycosis through the emergency of covid Care Center IDPL. He informed that patients are not required to reach AIIMS for the admission process. If a major OT is required in the treatment of a patient, then round the clock ambulance facility is available at the center to take him to AIIMS. This facility is free for all patients. Dr. Uniyal said that facilities like treatment, food, tests, medicine and ambulance etc. have been kept completely free for the patients in the center. Patient's attendants can get information about their patient's health through 'Raibaar' desk from 6 pm to 8 pm. Apart from this, telephone numbers 7669062536 and 7669062537 have been issued for inquiries regarding medical facilities in the hospital. Necessary information can be obtained by contacting these numbers.



