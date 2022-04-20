Patients Of Asthma Need to Be Very Careful During Winter: AIIMS Rishikesh Docs

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Arrival of winter season before its time started showing its effects.This cold weather is not less of a threat to asthma patients. Extreme cold and fog have the greatest effect on asthma patients. According to experts, due to increasing cold and fog, humidity in the atmosphere increases. In such a situation, this season is directly payable to respiratory and asthmatic patients.

Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh said that in view of the corona crisis, asthma patients should not forget to wear masks. Wearing a mask will not only protect against corona virus, but this mask will also prove to be a better option for asthma patients to prevent cold air. He said that when cold air enters the body through the breathing, the airways begin to swell. This condition is dangerous for asthma patients. Professor Ravikant said that in such a situation, the use of masks is the best solution. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh has all the modern facilities for better treatment for asthma patients. This treatment is included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Professor Girish Sindhwani, HOD, Department of Pulmonary, said that asthma can happen to any person and at any age. The disease does not spread through infection, but it is an allergic disease. This allergy due to colds and frequent sneezes takes the form of asthma when it reaches the lungs in the chest through the nose and throat.

Professor Sindhwani said that the patient should start treatment as soon as the initial symptoms of asthma appear. Due to not being treated in time, the patient starts to develop problem in breathing and due to suffocation he may have an asthma attack. He advised that asthma patients should not forget to take the medicine regularly. During the treatment, the disease takes fatal form by dropping the medicine in between. He said that asthma patients should use the inhaler regularly. Using an inhaler directly benefits the asthma patient. He also said that all the Test and treatment of this disease are available in AIIMS.

Major symptoms of asthma

Cough, cold, sneezing, shortness of breath,



Whistling while breathing

Factors that increase asthma

Cold, fog, mist, dust, pollution, infection, paint odor, pollination. Apart from this, the hair of pet dogs and cats living inside closed houses also increases the problems of asthma patients.

Prevention of Asthma



Do not consume fridge water and cold and stale food.Wear warm clothes, sit in the sun instead of sitting inside the rooms, include them in your daily routine. Vitamin D is abundant in the sun. It increases the immunity of the body by acting like a general booster. Apart from this, take the medicine regularly as per the consultation of the doctors.

