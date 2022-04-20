Patent Granted Out Of Collaborative Research Between PU & PEC

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A patent entitled “Improved Calcium Orthophosphate for Biomedical Applications and Method Thereof” was granted on 16.7.2021 to Panjab University and Punjab Engineering College. The product is an outcome of research collaboration between Dr.Seema Kapoor, Professor of Dr. SSBUICET, P.U. and Dr. Uma Batra, Professor& Head, Dept. of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, PEC. They initiated research collaboration in the field of Biomaterials in the year 2009 informed Dr.Kapoor.

The technical advancement lies in synthesizing mesoporous calcium orthophosphate using a facile and novel technique where inclinically important elements potassium and siliconare co-substituted optimally to attain good bio-resorption activity that stimulates the bone repair and regeneration, told Dr.Batra. The synthetic mesoporous calcium orthophosphate has potential usage for ingeniously development of bone scaffold, bone void filler, bone cements, coating or constituent of bio composites, bone graft or bone substitute biomaterial land for drug and gene delivery. Some important applications include orthopaedic surgery, dentistry and cosmetic surgery.

Dr.Batra further stated that the method of synthesizing the mesoporous calcium orthophosphate can be scaled up to commercial scale to be manufactured by pharmaceutical industries. The material of the said patent is totally synthetic and developed from the chemicals so that it does not cause any kind of an infection in the body. The cost effectiveness comes from the fact that the material has been developed indigenously in the research lab and it has improved functionality as compared to the imported products, averred Dr.Kapoor.