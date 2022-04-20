Patanjali Will Be A Rs Two Lakh Crore Brand In Five Years: Ramdev

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved will be a Rs 2 lakh crore brand in the next five years as it plans to foray into new verticals and open newly integrated food parks and manufacturing units, it's founder yoga guru Baba Ramdev said today.

He further said that the FMCG major will have a manufacturing capacity of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next two years. The Haridwar-based firm is aiming to have a 1 lakh crore sales turnover in the next five years as it is expanding product portfolio. Patanjali is considering a loan of Rs 5,000 crore to fund its immediate expansion plans.

"We are working in several verticals which have a market size of over Rs 10 lakh crore and Patanjali has a market share of 10-20 percent (in that)... in the next three to five years, Patanjali would be over Rs 1 lakh crore brand and there should be no surprise in it," Ramdev said at an AIMA event here.

The company, which had reported a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore in FY2016-17, is presently setting up mega units at various places like Noida, Nagpur, Indore and Andhra Pradesh. "We will have a production capacity of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next two years," Ramdev said, adding that by 2018-19, Patanjali will be ahead of many rivals in the FMCG sector, surpassing many multi-national brands in the country.

"We have a production capacity of Rs 15,000 crore at Haridwar and have already started operation at Tezpur, Assam which has a production capacity of Rs 25,000 crore," he said. Besides, the company is also having 50 small units, which are manufacturing small goods as papad, pickles, mustard oil, salt, jam etc, he added. "We do not want to bring prosperity at one single place. We want to have a decentralised, sustainable and inclusive growth of the society," he added. Besides, Patanjali is foraying into segments as denim, drinking water, security services and dairy products etc. The company as part of its expansion plans is also considering to borrow Rs 5,000 crore from the banks. "We have taken a loan of Rs 500 crore initially and now I have to take a loan of Rs 5,000 crore for my expansion plans," he added. He also requested the government to reduce the tax burden on certain dairy products like ghee so that a large section of people could be benefited from this. "Earlier, ghee was taxed at 5-6 percent and now under GST, it is taxed at 12 percent on GST," he said.