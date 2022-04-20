Patanjali, U'khand Government Collaborate To Promote Organic Farming, Tourism

Dehradun: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved and Uttarakhand government have decided to collaborate to promote organic farming, tourism and producing medicinal herbal plants in the state.

At a meeting, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Baba Ramdev explored the opportunities to work together in areas including establishing herbal villages, promoting consumption of cereals, and setting up a large cowshed in the state.

Terming these areas as game-changers, Rawat said that it would bring prosperity to the state.

He further added that so far, several rounds of discussions have taken place on it but nothing was conceptualised yet and the time has come to begin work on it.

Rawat also said that his government would not hesitate to take strong and bold decisions to fulfil the expectation of the people.

By working in areas such as medicinal plants, Ayurveda and tourism, people residing in hilly areas of the state would get employment and also help in stopping migration from the state.