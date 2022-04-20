Patanjali to launch ayurvedic COVID-19 drugs Swasari Vati, Coronil today; claims cure within 14 days

New Delhi: Patanjali will launch the Ayurvedic medicine for treating coronavirus or COVID-19 today at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, who claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Patanjali has been able to cure Covid-19 patients, informed about the same in a tweet. He took to Twitter and said Patanjali will launch ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus contagion 'Swasari Vati and Coronil today (Tuesday).

"Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar," Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali, tweeted on Monday.

Earlier this month, Acharya Balkrishna claimed that Ayurvedic medicine has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results," Balkrishna said as reported by ANI

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.

The Patanjali CEO further said that people should practice Yoga, and keep oneself healthy through proper diet to boost the immune system.

