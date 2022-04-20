Passport Issued In Saharanpur Range Will Be Re-Verified: Kumar

Deoband: Due to suspected terrorist activities here Uttar Pradesh police has decided to conduct re-verification of all passport holders.

Speaking to UNI, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said here on Tuesday that Deputy Inspector General of Police, Saharanpur range, Sunil Emanuel has ordered to re-verify passports issued here.

Only passport issued under Saharanpur range will be verified, he added.

Police and Local Information unit will be involved in re-verification drive.

Mr Kumar said that Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested Bangladesh nationals living illegally here in Saharanpur area. A high level inquiry, to find their connection with Bangladeshi terrorist groups, is underway in this matter. He said that investigation agencies had revealed that after infiltration Bangladeshi nationals manage to get Indian passport with the help of locals and use it in terrorist activities.

DIG, Saharanpur, Mr Emanuel said that two fake passports were found in Deoband. It may be recalled that a terrorist Abdulla was arrested in raid of ATS on August 5 while head of the terrorist group, Faizan was fled. With the information from Abdulla ATS had arrested five suspects from Delhi and Lucknow.