Passengers of intercity express save man dangling from train window in Bihar

Patna: Passengers of Siliguri Katihar intercity express saved the life of a fellow traveller who was left dangling from the train window as he tried to enter a running train on Friday.



A video went viral on social media where a man can be seen holding the iron bars of the window from outside the train. The passengers sitting inside hold his hands and tie them with towels.



The victim was finally taken inside the coach after the train stopped at the Barsoi railway station.

The incident took place between Kishanganj-Dalkhola rail sections when the man was trying to board the train at Haluabari railway station.



The train started moving and the doors were closed down. For 15 minutes the man kept hanging from the window with the passengers frantically trying to help him. The train finally stopped at Barsoi Junction in Katihar district.

