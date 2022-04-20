Passengers injured in Swiss train collision

Geneva: Two trains slammed into each other in the Swiss town of Rafz north of Zurich early on Friday, leaving passengers injured and train carriages upturned, police and media said. "There was an accident this morning, it`s serious, there are injured," a police spokeswoman told a news agency, without providing other details. The collision occurred at the train station at Rafz, a town some 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of Zurich, overturning train carriages, local media reported. Ambulances have rushed to the scene and service on the train line between the towns of Bulach and Schaffhouse has been suspended. AFP