Passenger Raped In Bus On Way To Noida From Pratapgarh; One Held

Noida: A 25-year-old woman travelling with her children from Pratapgarh district to Noida in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped in the moving bus by one of its two drivers, leading to the arrest of the accused, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place between Lucknow and Mathura but the complaint was lodged by the woman at a police station in Noida after she reached here, they said. The long-distance, private bus had two drivers and a staffer, besides several passengers, they added. "It was an AC sleeper bus, coming to Noida from Pratapgarh. According to the information given to the police by the woman, it appears the incident took place during the night when the bus would have been on a stretch between Lucknow and Mathura," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla. "As the complaint was made after the woman reached here, an FIR was immediately lodged in Gautam Buddh Nagar," Shukla said. Shukla said one of the accused named in the FIR has been arrested and the bus, too, has been impounded. Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrests of other accused persons as well as the owner of the bus at the earliest, she added. The DCP said further proceedings in the case are underway and the complainant has been sent for a medical test. "All co-passengers of the woman are being traced and their statements are being taken down so that a charge sheet in the case could be filed soon," she added. PTI