    Passenger on Chennai-bound IndiGo flight tries to open emergency exit, handed over to CISF

    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    New Delhi: A passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight, leading to panic among fellow passengers.

    This incident unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday aboard a flight originating from Delhi en route to Chennai.

    The passenger Manikandan was subsequently handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a federal police force, by the flight crew upon arrival in Chennai.

    “A passenger travelling on flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off,” said the spokesperson of IndiGo.

    “As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers,” the spokesperson added.

