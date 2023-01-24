    Menu
    Passenger arrested at Delhi airport, offloaded from  SpiceJet plane for 'unruly behaviour'

    The Hawk
    January24/ 2023

    New Delhi: Officials reported on Tuesday that police had detained a passenger accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member aboard a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

    They added that Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, filed the complaint on the cabin crew member's behalf.

    On Monday at 4:39 p.m., a PCR call was received after an allegation that a passenger on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad had molested a cabin crew member. A top police officer has revealed that the call came from SpiceJet's security officer, Srivastava.—Inputs from Agencies

