    Parts Of Uttarakhand Receive Rain, Hailstorm Likely In Dehradun

    The Hawk
    May23/ 2022

    Dehradun: Different parts of Uttarakhand received rainfall and strong winds. The early rain provided relief to the people by bringing the temperature down. India Meteorological Department has predicated thunderstorm with squall or hail for Dehradun on the same day. —ANI

