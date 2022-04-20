Parts Of Uttar Pradesh Receive Light To Moderate Rains

Lucknow: Light to moderate rains occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western part of the state in the past 24 hours, the MeT office here said on Wednesday. Heavy to extremely heavy rains occurred at isolated places over eastern UP during the period, it said.

Karwi in Chitrakoot recorded 17 cm rainfall, Salempur in Deoria 7cm, Karchana in Allahabad 6 cm, and Birdghat in GRK, Hata in Kushinagar, Pherenda in Maharajganj, Bareilly and Deoband in Saharanpur registered 5 cm rainfall each. According to the weather office, rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places over eastern UP and at a few places over western part of the state on Thursday. —PTI