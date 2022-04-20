Parts Of UP Receive Light To Moderate Rainfall, More Likely On Thursday

Lucknow: Light to moderate rains occurred at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over the western part of the state on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and heavy rain at isolated places over the western part of the state is very likely to occur on Thursday. Rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places over the western part of the state on Friday and Saturday, it said. PTI