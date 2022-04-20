Parts of UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Lucknow: Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Raebareli, Kannauj, Ayodhya districts and adjoining areas," the IMD said.

Delhi experienced heavy rains at the early hours of Friday. Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station, at an underpass in the Dwarka area on Thursday following rainfall. (ANI)