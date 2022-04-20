Parts Of UP Get Light Rain, More Likely Over Weekend

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Thursday.Heavy to very heavy rains occurred at isolated places in the state, it said.Rainfall was recorded in Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Kheri, Budaun, Agra, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar districts, it said.At 35.6 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Kheri while the lowest was recorded in Etawah at 20 degrees Celsius. According to the Met department, thundershowers are “very likely” at most places in the state on Friday while heavy rain is very likely at isolated places.The showers are likely to continue till August 1, it added. —PTI