Parts Of UP Get Light Rain

Lucknow: Parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed light rain and thunderstorm in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Friday.

According to the Met office, Iglas in Aligarh district received 3 cm rainfall followed by Nakur in Saharanpur district (2 cm) and Barabanki, Rampur Maniharan, Behat, Lucknow and Meerut (1 cm each), it said. Day temperatures fell in Moradabad and Meerut divisions, it said.

Night temperatures rose in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kanpur and fell in Moradabad and Agra divisions, it added. No major change was observed in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state as the maximum temperature there settled at 30.6 degree Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 6.8 degree Celsius recorded at Nazibabad (Ghaziabad) observatory.

The Met department has forecast dense fog at isolated places over the state on Saturday. —PTI