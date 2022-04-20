Parts Of North India Receive Heavy Snowfall

Pithoragarh/ Ranikhet (Uttarakhand), Manali (HP), Pir Panjal (J&K): Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Ranikhet received fresh snowfall on December 13. Normal life got affected following the snowfall in several areas. Snow covered the entire landscape. Heavy snowfall warning has been issued for today by the weather department in several areas in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh's famous tourist spot Manali was wrapped in a huge blanket of snow and received over 45 cms of fresh snow. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir's Mughal Road has been closed due to heavy spell of snow.