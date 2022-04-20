Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, drizzle likely

Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very light rain or drizzle at isolated places of the national capital.According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.4 degrees Celsius.The weather agency's latest update at 8.30 a.m. said that the temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 71 per cent.The wind was blowing in the northeast direction at a speed of 3.6 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.16 a.m. and the sunset is likely at 6.03 p.m.The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was at a 'satisfactory' level with PM10 at 74 and PM 2.5 at 32. The 'satisfactory' level of advisory means that no cautionary action is required. For Wednesday, SAFAR says the Air quality will be 'good' with PM10 to likely be at 50 and PM 2.5 at 28.In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal and the minimum was at 26.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below.—IANS