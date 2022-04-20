Parties Gear Up For Kairana LS Bypolls

Lucknow: Though the Election Commission is yet to decide whether to hold the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls or not as the next general elections is just a year ahead, but political parties have started gearing up for the elections after the unpleasant results for the ruling BJP in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Kairana by-election is set to redefine the political spectrum of Uttar Pradesh as political parties of all hue have started ground work as election for this Lok Sabha constituency. But there is a speculation that EC might announce the bypolls this month. The election is necessitated following death of senior BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has already started floating the name of Mriganka Singh as possible candidate of the party. Mriganka is the daughter of Hukum Singh and had contested 2017 Assembly election from Kairana but had lost the same to Samajwadi Party candidate. The election also assumes important because it will test the unity for the opposition parties as it is likely to field a joint candidate.

The opposition victory in Phulpur and Gorakhpur bye-elections has infused a new life into the opposition unity and it wants to replicate the same success formula in Kairana too. But the announcement by Mayawati that Bahujan Samaj Party will not contest any bye-election nor the party will `actively' support opposition candidate may throw spanner in opposition unity move.

Though the Opposition parties have not named their joint candidate till date, there is speculation that RLD is pitching in for Jayant Chaudhury, national general secretary of the party for that seat. The RLD wants that Congress, Samajwadi and BSP to support its candidate because party holds sway in western UP.

At one time this region used to be the pocket borough of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh who had put his AJGAR formula to test here. The AJGAR was a suggested caste alliance of the Ahir, Jat, Gujar and Rajput castes. These caste groups put together, in fact, made an unbeatable political force.

Later M- Muslim was added to it and AJGAR became MAJGAR. This combination helped RLD win many elections in this region which made Chaudhry Charan Singh and his Ajit Singh a formidable force in Western UP. The "exodus controversy" has helped BJP to make inroads in this parliamentary constituency and rise of Hukum Singh from a legislator to MP was mercurial. In this context it will be a prestige issue for the BJP to retain this seat. Therefore, the party is trying to play an emotional card by fielding daughter of the Hukum Singh so that her charm can sway women.

On the other hand, the opposition by winning this seat will try to send the message that the days of BJP is numbered in UP. This political slugfest could redefine political equation in UP. UNI