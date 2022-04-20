Partially decomposed body fished out from canal in Gr Noida

Noida: Partially decomposed body of a man was fished out from a canal in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

It was spotted by locals in a canal near Chachli village, under Jewar police station area, on Monday evening, officials said.

"The body appears to be 4-5 days old and it reached here after flowing from some other location. The deceased appears to have been between 25 and 35 years," an official from the local Jewar police station said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased and find out details of the incident, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said.

—PTI