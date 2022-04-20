Partial Response In UP Over Country-Wide Transporters Strike

Lucknow: The national indefinite strike called by the All Indian Confederation of Goods Operators Association and All India Motor Transports Congress has evoked partial response in Uttar Pradesh, even though around 50,000 transporters in the state joined the agitation.

As all the essential products, including vegetable, medicines, milk, petroleum products and some others were kept out of the preview of the strike, their was not much impact of the strike, which started on Friday.

Transporters owning around nine million trucks and five million buses in the country have gone on strike on their eight point charter of demand after the talks failed with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

The prominent demands of the transporters include controlling the price of diesel and bringing it under the GST, changing the price of diesel only after three months and ensuring toll-free barriers on the highways.

The state is likely to suffer a loss of Rs 10-15 crore daily due to the strike, though the UP Transport Association has said that they will talk to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Transport Minister Swanta Deo Singh over the issue soon.

Truck and Welfare Association President Rajesh Singh Chauhan said here on Friday that they will continue their strike, till their demands are met. He said the transporters have stopped booking of new parcels in the state and if the government refused to accept their demands, then in the coming days, the transportation of essential commodities will also be stopped. UNI