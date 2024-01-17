Parthiv Patel Shares Insights on Rohit and Virat's T20 Cricket Prospects

Parthiv Patel Affirms Rohit and Virat's T20 World Cup Inclusion Amidst Series Victory. Insights on Performance, Selection, and Bengaluru T20I Test for India's Batting Depth.

New Delhi: Parthiv Patel, former Indian cricketer, dismisses the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as a mere World Cup selection trial, emphasizing that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inclusion signals their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Making a return to T20 cricket after an absence of over a year, Rohit and Virat showcased their prowess in the series.



While Rohit struggled to make an impact with two consecutive ducks, Kohli, absent in the first match, returned in the second, contributing 29 runs off 16 deliveries. Patel remarked, "I don't see this series as a selection series for the World Cup. Once you have picked them for the series, it means they are going for the World Cup."



Addressing Rohit's performance, Patel noted, "For Rohit Sharma personally, he would like to score runs. He likes to set the tone, and if he gets in, he would like to make it a big one."



India secured victories in both matches, chasing down targets with six-wicket margins. Saba Karim, former cricketer, advocates for India to continue testing their batting depth in the final T20I in Bengaluru. Karim suggests, "Not only to put the bowlers under scanner but also to check the depth of your batting. Players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who come down the order, may get a look in."



With an unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan, India has already clinched the series. The teams will face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

