Parted ways with BJP, not Hindutva, says Uddhav

Ayodhya (UP): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he parted ways with the BJP, and not Hindutva even as he announced a donation of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP does not mean Hindutva... Hindutva is one thing, BJP is another," Thackeray told reporters here.

"I came here to seek blessings of Lord Ram. This is my third visit to Ayodhya in the last one-and-a-half years," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

Thackeray said he also wanted to take part in the ''Saryu Aarti'' but changed his plan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to set up a Maharashtra Bhawan in Ayodhya so that Marathis don''t face any problems in finding a place to stay during their visit to the city.

