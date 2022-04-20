Part of UP in NCR to become fastest growing region soon

Lucknow: The part of Uttar Pradesh, within the National Capital Region (NCR), is set to become one of the fastest growing regions in the country in the next few years with the implementation of projects like the Meerut-Delhi Expressway and the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail.





Work is progressing fast on the ambitious Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail Project, a joint venture of the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government worth Rs 30,274 crore, and it is expected to become operational ahead of time.





According to the government spokesman, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 1,326 crore for the project in its Budget for the year 2021-2022.





About 68 kilometres of this project falls in the Uttar Pradesh region. The priority section of 17 kms between Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to be commissioned by 2023 and the entire corridor between Delhi and Meerut by 2025.





The Rapid Rail, which runs three times faster than Metro, is expected to further boost development of the NCR.





After completion of the project, the length of Delhi's mass transit system, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network will be 743 kms, which is more than the length of London Crossrail, Hong Kong MTR and Paris RER.





Virendra Kumar, general manager of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), said that about Rs 650 crore was given by the Uttar Pradesh government for this project last year.





The Yogi Government has also allowed work on 20 pieces of land and the land is likely to be transferred to the RRTS soon.





Kumar also said that the total length of the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail Project is 82.15 kilometres.





Local transport services will also be available in Meerut on the RRTS network.





For this, 13 stations will be built in a distance of 21 kilometres while the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 24 stations, including two depot stations.





The stations include Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurali Metro, Meerut North, Modipuram and Modipuram depots.





The RRTS stations will be linked with various modes of transport such as airport, railway stations, Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) and Delhi Metro stations.





This will facilitate the passengers to move from one place to another.





Each RRTS train will have business class coaches to encourage the luxury loving people to leave their private vehicles and use public transport to curb pollution.





The model share in favour of public transport in the region is expected to increase from 37 per cent to 63 per cent with the commissioning of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.





