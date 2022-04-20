Part of Jauhar varsity acquired to treat corona patients

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): The Rampur district administration, on Saturday, acquired the medical science faculty building of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here to turn it into a quarantine facility to treat corona patients.

District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Acting as per the Disaster Management Act, we have acquired the building. The centre will have 100 beds. We have asked the doctors and the other medical staff members, including the nurses, of the district hospital to use the varsity''s medical college building."

The Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, Sultan Muhammad Khan, said, "We had approached the administration a week ago and asked them to use the medical college building to treat corona patients. Now, we have received the letter from the office of the sub-divisional magistrate to turn the building to a quarantine facility."

The university was established in 2006 by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur and the Chancellor is Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan, who, along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, is lodged in the Sitapur district jail after they had surrendered before the court under the charges of forgery last month.

