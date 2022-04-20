Parrikar's absence continues to be felt in Goa: CM

Panaji: Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's absence continues to be felt in Goa, top BJP leaders including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Wednesday, on the second death anniversary of the former Defence Minister.

"I have offered my respects to late Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of his second death anniversary. After two years, we continue to follow Parrikar's principle of 'antyodaya' (outreach to the last person in society)," Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

"We feel his absence, but we are taking forward the efforts he has made for overall development of Goa," the Chief Minister also said.

Parrikar, former Defence Minister and a four term Chief Minister of Goa, died following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer on March 17, 2019. He was 63.

State BJP president Tanavade, who was also present at the government function at an upcoming samadhi site dedicated to the departed BJP leader, also said that it was difficult to believe that Parrikar has passed away.

"We still feel that MP is with us. We are taking his ideals forward in Goa," Tanavade said.

--IANS