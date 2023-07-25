    Menu
    Parliamentary panel recommends setting up 'dedicated cultural heritage squad' to recover stolen antiquities

    Nidhi Khurana
    July25/ 2023
    New Delhi: A legislative commission has suggested forming a "dedicated cultural heritage squad" to aid in the recovery of looted artefacts, with personnel who can be educated in the various methods used by other nations.

    That's according to a report relating to the ministry that was submitted to both houses of parliament on Monday.

    The committee recommended a "multi-departmental task force" be established by the government in its 348th report, titled "Heritage Theft: The Illegal Trade in Indian Antiquities and the Challenges of Retrieving and Safeguarding Our Tangible Cultural Heritage."—Inputs from Agencies

