Parliament special session begins today: Discussion on 75 yrs of Parliamentary journey on day 1

New Delhi: A discussion on the Parliamentary journey of the past 75 years will be held on Monday on the first day of the special session of Parliament.

"Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings will be discussed on September 18," an official Lok Sabha bulletin said.

According to official sources, the special session, which also includes consideration and possible passage of four bills, will continue till September 22 and is likely to be held in the new Parliament building.

The Parliamentary committee on Privileges will also present its report in both the Houses on Monday.

The committee led by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, had recently decided to revoke the suspension of leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House.

Chowdhury was suspended during the Monsoon Session for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate.

The motion for his suspension was moved by Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," Joshi had said.

